It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Hornets

All of the Spurs seven wins this year have been with Victor Wembanyama in the lineup and leading the way for the Silver and Black. Tonight could be the best chance for San Antonio to record a Victor-less victory, and Wembanyama is resting tonight so that he can play tomorrow in the second game of the back-to-back against the Wizards so that he can play against Bilal Coulibaly, his former French teammate. The Spurs beat the Hornets 135-99 one week ago, but that was with 26 points from VW. Just doing the math here, it looks like the Spurs should win by nine, right?

The possible return of Zach Collins would be helpful, since the Spurs are very thin in the frontcourt since Charles Bassey was lost for the season with a knee injury. Devin Vassell showed some signs of breaking out of his slump in the Celtics game, even though it was an easy win for Boston. The Hornets might be up for revenge after the 36 point loss a week ago, but if the Spurs can avoid having one of their terrible quarters and get good performances from players not named Wembanyama, this game will be a great opportunity for the 8th Spurs win.

Game Prediction:

Jeremy Sochan and LaMelo Ball will have a competition for wonkiest shooting form. They will both lose.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets

January 19, 2024 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

