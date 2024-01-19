NBA mourns loss of Dejan Milojevic

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, the team announced. Milojević, part of the coaching staff during the Warriors 2022 NBA championship, was 46.

Milojević died in Salt Lake City after a private team dinner the night before the Warriors were to play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The NBA postponed the game.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” coach Steve Kerr said in the statement released by the team. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement:

“The NBA mourns the sudden passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojević, a beloved colleague and dear friend to so many in the global basketball community. In addition to winning the 2022 NBA championship in his first season with the Warriors and mentoring some of the best players in the world, Dejan had a decorated international playing career and was a distinguished head coach in his native Serbia. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Natasa, their children, Nikola and Masa, and the Warriors organization during this tragic time.”

During his time in Europe, Milojević, a Serbian born player and coach, worked closely with fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic, as well as Ivica Zubac, Goga Bitadze and Boban Marjanovic, among others.

Tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks has also been postponed.

