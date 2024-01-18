The top plays from the Spurs loss to the Celtics

The young Spurs could not match the Celtics’ mass volume of accuracy, but several nuggets stood out in the loss to Boston. Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell led the team in scoring with Wembanyama leading all players with 27 points on 10-19 shooting, and Vassell contributed 21 points on 7-15 shooting. The Spurs prized rookie continues to show off his efficient offensive game by making the most of his restricted minutes finding buckets in the most myriad of ways.

It’s only his rookie season, and Wembanyama continues to show his advanced game, such as taking his defending off the dribble and finding his way down low for a bucket. Whether he’s spotting up for three, getting position down low for lobs, or using his stride to dribble past opponents, the young Spur continues to dazzle offensively.

battled thru the third



END 3Q | SAS 78, BOS 94 pic.twitter.com/BnG1IsYdUR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2024

Tre Jones spied Jeremy Sochan leaking out for the easy transition bucket. Jones felt particularly generous on Wednesday, dishing out 11 assists for the game. He had two double-digit assist games in a row and has taken advantage of the increased minutes and starting opportunity.

spotted him pic.twitter.com/8yW4WJDjDg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2024

Pushing the ball often yields optimal results. Here, Doug McDermott found his way free and alone right as possession changed to the Spurs, and Jones spotted him for an unimpeded bucket.

Runway is cleared for takeoff pic.twitter.com/givSdicdQ0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2024

On this play, Wembanyama methodically worked his man down low until he got the position he wanted and slammed the ball through for an emphatic dunk. Already drawing double teams, number one will be drawing triple teams before all is said and done.

Sometimes there is a very narrow pathway to success, and Jones encapsulated this perfectly as he weaved this pass through multiple defenders to find Julian Champagnie an easy transition two.

threading the needle pic.twitter.com/WxTWsCsDNi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2024

An apple a day keeps the doctor away just like defensive plays keep transition buckets in style any day. On a night it seemed like the Spurs could not get in rhythm offensively in the half court, they could at least get something going by pushing the ball up the court.

this sequence pic.twitter.com/yiNjsBexeE — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2024

Blake Wesley showed some ingenuity and sneaked through a bounce pass to Malaki Branham for the score.

gettin' sneaky with it pic.twitter.com/CugSftJyub — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2024

I mean, I’m just a *little biased, but this is objectively aesthetically pleasing. I could watch Jeremy Sochan lobs to Wembanyama all day. I know basketball is much more complex than (1) throw ball high, (2) Wembanyama catch, (3) Wemby dunk, but this play should be occurring at least 5x per quarter.

Jeremy ⬆️ Victor ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/B5ymadVe9F — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2024

I want to take advantage of the unique camera angle to say both Champagnie and Boston’s Luke Kornet in this picture symbolize both sides coming together to appreciate Wembanyama’s unique game. The world would be a better place if we put aside our differences and just watch Wemby play ball.

up next, second quarter!



END Q1 | SAS 25, BOS 30 pic.twitter.com/d7oEsxjYwQ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2024

If you missed the game because you were too busy asking your sister-in-law for her Amazon Prime login info, here are the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs head over to Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Friday, January 19, 2023.