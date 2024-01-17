It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Celtics

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

If you tuned in late to Monday’s game against Atlanta, you saw a Spurs team that was motivated and organized as they outplayed the home team for most of the half behind a gutty defensive performance and a transcendent half of play from their star rookie. But you would have missed the first half where Wembanyama looked a little out of it and the entire team was comically inept as the Hawks opened up a 69-34 going into the locker room.

Which team will show up tonight against the Boston Celtics tonight? Unless second-half Wembanyama plays 48 minutes, the Spurs will be hard put to be competitive against the 31-9 team that’s in first place in the East. The Celts have several of their best players injured; Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are all questionable, but they still have plenty of firepower to overpower the last-place Spurs if they don’t bring their A-game tonight.

Devin Vassell has been in a bit of a shooting slump lately, and if he broke out tonight, it could be the beginning of a Spurs turnaround as they approach midseason. The team has been improving lately, and the next step would be if that improvement can be translated into consistently good play, without extended awful stretches like Monday’s first half debacle. Let’s all watch and cheer on the Silver and Black.

Game Prediction:

Luke Kornet will teach his remote jumping shot defense to Wembanyama, which will increase the Spurs defensive rating exponentially.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics

January 17, 2024 | 6:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.