Week in Review: Spurs’ improved play starts translating to wins

Week 11: Spurs kick off 2024 with an encouraging but winless week.

Week 12: 2-1 (7-31, 15th in West) — 130-108 W @ Detroit Pistons; 135-99 W vs. Charlotte Hornets; 116-122 L vs. Chicago Bulls

Just a few weeks ago, it was feeling like this season was the lowest of lows for the Spurs franchise, with the only thing keeping fans sane being the promise of a bright future centered around Victor Wembanyama. But in the meantime, the Spurs couldn’t be counted on for anything on the court. Experimental lineups weren’t working, the growing pains for Wemby and his teammates were extremely visible, and it was almost a guaranteed that they would collapse at some point after halftime, making it hard to enjoy games no matter how far ahead they got in the first half.

That all started to change recently, perhaps not coincidently when Tre Jones was finally handed the starting point guard position. That, combined with Wemby’s move to center, seemed to unlock the offense. He has cut back on threes that are not within the flow of the offense, his teammates have started focusing on finding him in the post, pick-and-roll and lobs, and his gravitational pull has unlocked everything for everyone else. The improved play showed in tight losses against the Bucks and Cavs, but then, it finally all came together for a couple of wins last week.

Sure, it helped that the opponents were the Pistons (the only team with a worse record than the Spurs) and Hornets (who got LaMelo Ball back but have still been struggling mightily), but let’s not pretend the Spurs would have been guaranteed to win those games earlier in the season. Both squads were helpless to stop Wemby, and his teammates hit their own shots while not allowing any collapses while he was off the floor during his (increasingly frustrating) minutes restrictions. Also, perhaps as a sign their confidence is growing, the Spurs are more active on defense. It’s far from perfect on that end — teams are still getting too many open looks for my liking — but it’s good to see a more consistent effort across 48 minutes.

Even in their one loss of the week against Chicago with Wemby sitting on a SEGABABA, it was still different than previous losses. While it felt like they could have easily folded with the letdown of not having their star out there, Tre Jones scored a career high 30-points while keeping the team afloat in the first half, Keldon Johnson had an amazing second half to help the Spurs rally all the way back from an 18-point deficit in a matter minutes, and they almost pulled off the win before running out of gas late. Barring a miracle, it’s probably too late to turn this entire season around and make any kind of postseason run, but a this point, all fans want his to see improvement and hope for the future, and at least across the last five games, the Spurs have provided it.

Coming up: Mon. 1/15 @ Atlanta Hawks; Wed. 1/17 @ Boston Celtics; Fri. 1/19 @ Charlotte Hornets; Sat. 1/20 vs. Washington Wizards

Prediction: 2-2 — It’s time for the road trip ahead of the homestand ahead of the Rodeo Road Trip. It’s hard not to let the current level of optimism overtake everything, but I expect the Spurs to keep riding the momentum to a couple more wins this week. Wednesday in Boston more than likely won’t be one of those games, but any of the other three present good opportunities against struggling Eastern Conference teams. (Although you can already book no Wemby in Washington — not that that game still won’t be winnable.)