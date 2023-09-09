Brandon Gayle to step down as COO of Spurs Sports & Entertainment

The name Brandon Gayle may not be familiar to the average Spurs fan, but the Chief Operating Officer of Spurs Sports & Entertainment was integral in expanding the Spurs brand through global partnerships and brand marketing.

The addition of the “Self” logo on the Spurs jersey — he did that.

The rebranding of the arena as Frost Bank Center. That was him, too.

“Brandon Gayle has had a major impact across the organization,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. “His leadership skills, deep sense of empathy and ability to bring people together are all special and unique. I’m grateful for the time and energy he’s given to SS&E and thankful to know that he’ll be a friend for life.”

Gayle played a critical role in taking the Spurs to Austin and Mexico City, widening the team’s fanbase and appeal on a local and international level.

Although Gayle’s tenure concludes at the end of November, he has graciously agreed to stay on as a strategic advisor though January of 2024.

“I am incredibly grateful to Peter J. Holt and RC Buford for their trust and support over the last four years and could not be prouder of what we have accomplished as an organization during that time,” said Gayle. “In the coming months, I look forward to ensuring that our teams are set up for continued success before taking a sabbatical to recharge personally and spend more time with my family.”

Who will fill those shoes going forward?

Per the Spurs press release:

As part of the transition, SS&E Chief Revenue Officer Frank Miceli, has been named Chief Commercial Officer reporting to Buford. In this role, Miceli will lead the teams responsible for revenue generation and brand engagement for the San Antonio Spurs, Austin Spurs and San Antonio FC.

