Is Jeremy Sochan afraid of heights?

If Spurs fans ever need a laugh, you needn’t look any further than Jeremy Sochan. In the latest hilarious video featuring the second-year forward, fellow Spur Sandro Mamukelashvili drags Sochan towards the windows of what appears to be the Tower of the Americas as he screams “No!” and “Chill, chill” while refusing to look outside.

While the date and location of the video can’t be confirmed, the shape of the room matches the observation floor of the Tower of the Americas, and the terrain is in line with the San Antonio area (especially facing east or south, away from downtown). It would also be one of few common places both players have been this summer, as recently they’ve been on opposite sides of the world, with Sochan visiting Poland for Basketball without Borders and Mamu being in the Philippines for the FIBA World Cup.

If Sochan does have acrophobia (a fear of heights) and his goal is the conquer it, he has a long way to go if he can’t handle the Tower, which is “only” 750 ft tall, good for just the 11th tallest building in the state of Texas alone. (Despite being the 7th largest city in the U.S., San Antonio likes its “small city” feel.)

What is for certain is how much fun this young group of Spurs is. They’re all hilarious, and it takes this level of comradery to build a winning team. It has been great seeing the mix of hard work in the gym and fun away from it this team has had this summer, and hopefully it translates to more winning next season. Training camp is just 24 days away...