The Spurs and their commercials

As the summer lingers on (or at least the heat), the year that has been the Spurs 50th anniversary celebration.

Throughout the season, the Spurs had a docuseries dedicated to the various eras, facets, and faces of the Silver & Black.

As they were released, I would watch and then post about each one.

Or so I thought...

I apparently missed this gem.

In Episode 22 of The Ring of The Rowel, Spurs off the court performances were highlighted. From their various commercials to film cameos 9and even a French music video), the Spurs have made appearances.

While not always Oscar worthy, the recognition of our favorite players can brighten up the day.

There is a World Car commercial that might give some insight as to how Boban Marjanovic was in John Wick 3, and why Manu was not in The Equalizer 2.

While nothing can beat those fames H-E-B commercials, the films are worth catching.

The H-E-B commercials show a personal side to the players, allowing them to poke a little fun at themselves as well as one another.

“Yippee-Ki-Yay, Retired Friend.”

