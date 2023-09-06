Jeremy Sochan hosting Basketball Without Borders

I recently came across a great interview with Jeremy Sochan from For The Win. In it, Sochan spoke with journalist Bryan Kalbrosky about his return to Poland as part of Basketball Without Borders:

I’m currently over the pond. I’m in Poland. It feels good to be back. I haven’t been back for a long, long time. I think it’s been three years. I get to see family and friends. It’s been a very long time since I’ve seen a lot of them. Every country has a different type of energy and vibe to it, and I missed it. Of course, the food. I love perogies. They’re like dumplings with mixes of meat or sweet perogies like blueberries with yogurt and sugar on top.

What are some of the ways you have seen basketball grow in Poland?

I’m here with the NBA and Basketball Without Borders, and there is a lot of excitement. It’s always important when you have someone in the NBA to lead the way or show people an example of making it. We’ve had a few people in the NBA stick around. But I think times have changed and the game has changed. There is a little more entertainment involved with basketball.

What is your experience with Basketball Without Borders?

I got invited to the NBA Global Games, which was in Atlanta when I went. I got invited to Basketball Without Borders Global, but COVID-19 happened. It’s a great opportunity to learn from NBA coaches, players and staff. They pick all the best talent. There are scouts and you are playing against the best players. It’s an experience that you can’t get anywhere else and you can learn so much. I think it’s part of their NBA journey.

What advice do you give to the kids when you’re at these camps?

I’ve talked to them a bunch. Sometimes, they ask about confidence. I tell them we’re all human. You’re not going to always be on the high. You’re going to be on the low. You will be tired and sad and mad about a game or life. Remember your end goal and what you want to do with life. Just work hard. On the court, it’s not all about scoring. People get lost in the idea that they need to average a crazy amount of points to make it to the league or be someone. But I’ll tell them that I only averaged nine points and six rebounds per game. I wasn’t drafted because of my scoring. Of course, it was my potential on both sides of the court but also because I work hard and be that hustle player and that connector and do different things. It’s important to remember it’s not about scoring.

Sochan also expounds on earning NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors, the addition of Victor Wembanyama (including Wemby’s recent hair coloring), playing under Coach Pop, and the upcoming Victory Capital Performance Center.

Read the full article HERE.

