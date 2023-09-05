Looking back at some of the funniest Spurs moments

A few weeks ago, we took a look at Gregg Popovich’s funniest moments ahead of his enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. However, as funny as Pop can, he hasn’t been the only source of laughs for Spurs fans over the years. From player pranks, to unexpected visitors and gaffes on the floor, the Spurs have always been giving us things to laugh about.

With this month officially being the doldrums of the offseason and the one month out of the year that there is officially nothing Spurs-related on the schedule (teams who do not have a preseason game outside of North America report to training camp on October 2), I thought it would be as good a time as any to take a look back at some more funny Spurs moments and enjoy a good laugh, beginning with the one and only Tim Duncan.

Like Pop, Timmy is extremely dry, doesn’t show much emotion, and can be also funny without really trying. He embraced that reputation with a Foot Locker Commercial from 2014 with fellow former humorless MVP, Derrick Rose.

If you do want to get Timmy to smile, the best way is to troll him. Manu Ginobili was able to do that by successfully sliding a cup under him as he sat on the bench, something that had apparently been in the works for a while.

On the other hand, Timmy can be a troll himself, and when Dwight Howard cussed him out in the 2013 players, all he did was was turn himself into a hilarious GIF.

Of course, then there’s the confusing but classic Timmy moments, like whatever this was...

... and the time he drank a bad Gatorade.

Moving on from Tim, there’s someone who’s supposed to be funny, and he never disappoints: the Spurs Coyote. There’s the classic bits, but then there’s also the time he lost his eyes and made the most of the situation.

And my personal favorite, the time he caught a bat, which I always found funnier than Manu catching a bat because it was much more chaotic, plus Manu took it too seriously.

Speaking of Manu, his humor off the court sometimes translated onto the court despite his seriousness as a player. There was the time he tee-ed up referee Leroy Richardson for throwing him the ball at the free throw line before he was ready, accidently hitting him in the face.

And one of the funnier Manu moments on the court will always be when he accidently hit a three on an intended lob, the refs and Knicks missed it, and everyone went berserk. It was eventually reviewed and rewarded, but even Pop admitted he didn’t know what was going on but just went with the flow.

Another memorable on-the-court moment comes from everyone’s favorite one-and-done Spur, Boban Marjanovic. As the NBA was just being introduced to the hulking Serbian, he entered against former “tough guy” Tyler Hansbrough, and his scared reaction was priceless. Hansbrough was known to start fights back in his college days, but he wasn’t about to mess with Boban.

Finally as a nod to today’s Spurs who are full of funny dudes and surely will have more memorable moments for the future, the funniest of them all might be Jeremy Sochan, who isn’t above making things a little chippy on the floor and is a master of online trolling.

There was also the time he made a bet with Jabari Smith that if he hit a half court shot in the Rising Stars Challenge, Smith would have to dye his hair pink. Fortunately for Smith, he missed, but no matter where he is, Sochan is always the funniest guy on the court.

What is your funniest Spurs memory? It’s the offseason, so feel free to add more funny Spurs moments the comments below!