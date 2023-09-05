Wembanyama makes a trek to Blue Star Art Complex

Without a doubt, Wemby sightings will be an event this year. And at his height (and with his Sochan-inspired hair) he is quite easy to see.

On Sunday, Victor Wembanyama took a leisurely stroll around the Blue Star Art Complex.

The San Antonio mainstay known for First Fridays, a monthly art event where the doors of galleries throughout the compound are open to the public.

Paintings, sculptures, fashion, video, music, and photography come together as patrons enjoy a night that generally kicks off residencies for local artists. The pairing of food and drink with live music make these into events, something a young, hip local would be sure to attend.

One of the photographers, Anthony Garcia, operates JojoDancer Photography in the Upstairs Studios at Blue Star. He happened to be working and while taking a break caught this shot of Wemby enjoying the afternoon.

Garcia and his cousin Johnny Carrera also own and operate KPSARadio.com, an on-line station playing 100% San Antonio based music, which also broadcasts out of Blue Star. They host live events as well curating regular programming. Full disclosure, I am a contributor which is why I got an exclusive on the photo.

Others at Blue Star also caught up with the French phenom during his visit.

The Blue Star, located in Southtown along the San Antonio River, has great food and drink options. Burgerteca, who have a coveted location at the Frost Bank Center, is also adjacent to Blue Star as are Joe Blues, Halcyon, Blue Star Brewing Company, and Sukeban.

Famed local artist Robert Tatum has a shop, as do the Slab Cinema Art House, Brick at Blue Star, Art Matters, and the Contemporary.

You can see a full listing of artists, retails, and food and beverage at their SITE.

Have you seen Wembanyama out and about enjoying the city? Be sure to share in the comments.

