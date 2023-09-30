Report: The Spurs have agreed to buy out Reggie Bullock

Training camp is just two days, and the Spurs have taken another step towards trimming down their roster to the required 15 guaranteed contracts. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they have agreed to a buyout with Reggie Bullock, who will enter free agency and presumably sign with a championship contender. The terms of buyout have not been released, but he is owed just over $11 million for the 2023-24 season, which the Spurs have the cap space to absorb.

The Spurs acquired Bullock from the Mavericks back in July as part of the three-team trade that sent Grant Williams to Dallas. The Spurs also received the right to swap the Mavs’ 2030 first-round draft pick (which conveniently falls well after Luka Doncic’s current contract extension ends) while giving up a 2024 second round pick to the Celtics and 2025 and 2028 second round picks to the Mavericks.

This move leaves the Spurs at 16 guaranteed contracts, which must be trimmed down to 15 by the start of the regular season. The most likely candidate would be Khem Birch, whom they acquired from the Raptors last season in the Jakob Poeltl trade but has yet to play for them due to recovering from a knee injury. They also acquired Cedi Osman from the Cavaliers over the summer, but with his recent sightings in the Spurs practice facility and talk of looking forward to playing with the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama, he may have a future with the club.

Training camp begins Monday, October 2.