Manu posted another cool video

Manu has been all over social media lately. Recently, he has been seen riding the hop-on-hop-off tour bus in San Antonio. He gave Victor Wembanyama a tour of Mission San Jose that ended in a ping pong tournament at The Pass at Market Square.

He also posted a photo from Ruby City Art with Sandro Mamukelashvili. From the color patterns, it may have been the same day as the ping pong, but he posted them a few days apart.

And yesterday, Manu, Tim Duncan (or Tom DeLay, he really only hinted at initials), and members of the San Antonio Spurs made their way to The Rock for their first walk through.

Today the team went to The Rock for the first time. So cool to be there! Loved it!

TD even smiled! pic.twitter.com/qFLdcMbfC2 — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 27, 2023

We knew the place would be state-of-the-art and awesome on all levels, but having Manu as a guide still raises the “cool” level an extra notch.

The Rock is ready! What a beauty!! Amazing job @spurs! https://t.co/jJ74uHHM2u — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 27, 2023

I’m still waiting for an invite to that San Antonio River Barge Tour with El Capitan!

