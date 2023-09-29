Spurs sign RaiQuan Gray to training camp

RaiQuan Gray has joined the Spurs training camp roster. The former Florida State Seminole was drafted 59th in 2021 by the Brooklyn Nets and spent the last two season with their G-League affiliate Long Island Nets.

Gray spent time starting for the Long Island Nets last season, averaging 15.4 points per game, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Last April, he was awarded a two-way contract, but he was unceremoniously waived by the franchise in July.

The Austin Spurs acquired his rights in a trade for Jordan Hall.

He signed with the Spurs on Wednesday for the upcoming training camp. Chances are he’ll return to Austin when the final roster is locked in.

