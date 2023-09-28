Happy birthday to Khem Birch

A casual fan of the San Antonio Spurs may not realize that since last February, Khem Birch has been a member of the Silver & Black. He was traded, along with a 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks, for Jakob Poeltl.

Poeltl himself was returning to Toronto after moving here with DeMar DeRozan back in 2018 for Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green, and the draft pick that became Keldon Johnson.

Birch did not appear in any games for the team during the remainder of the season due to a lingering knee injury.

Originally undrafted in 2014, Birch started with the G-League Sioux City Skyfall before heading overseas to play in Turkey and then Greece.

In 2017, Khem signed with the Orlando Magic where he played four seasons before being waived in April 2021. He signed on with the Raptors for the remainder of the season where he played until being traded to San Antonio last February.

He has career averages of 5 points per game, 1 assist, and 4.4 rebounds.

There’s no telling what is in store for Khem Birch with the upcoming season. Hopefully his knee will heal enough that he can suit up, whether with the Spurs or in a new spot.

For now, he’s still on the roster, which means he might be in San Antonio enjoying his special day.

Happy birthday, Khem!

