All Spurs preseason games will be televised

Here’s some new territory for Spurs fans: all five of their preseason games will be televised! Per the Spurs’ official press release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 preseason games. For the first time ever, all preseason games will be available to San Antonio viewers with one game on Bally Sports Southwest (Bally/BSSW), two on GOAI (CW35), one on TNT and one on NBATV. In-season tournament and regular season broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Here is the schedule:

Oct. 9 @ Oklahoma City Thunder on Bally Sports and NBA TV

Oct. 13 vs. Miami Heat on TNT

Oct. 16 vs. Houston Rockets on CW35

Oct. 18 vs. Houston Rockets on CW35

Oct. 20 vs. Golden State Warriors on NBATV

Spurs fans who don’t attend preseason games have been lucky to even catch one in recent years, so all five being available is definitely new territory. There will be a lot of intrigue this preseason not only because of the debut of Victor Wembanyama, but also to see if more questions are answered, such as the summer-long mystery of who will be moved to the bench. The preseason may or may not answer that question, but if nothing else it will be a good time to experiment. The Spurs will also need to make some roster-trimming moves before the start of the regular season since they currently have 17 guaranteed contracts, so this will also be a chance for fringe players to make their case.

The Spurs will make their regular season debut on Oct. 25 at home against the Dallas Mavericks on ESPN.