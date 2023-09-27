Come to the Spurs Tip-Off Party at Legacy Park

On Sunday, October 1st, the Spurs are hosting a Tip-Off Party in anticipation of the 51st season.

From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., all are welcome to come on down to Legacy Park at 103 W. Houston Street between N. Main Street and N. Flores Street in downtown San Antonio.

The day will be filled with festivities including Spurs street eats and Spurs merch. There will be special appearances by everyone’s favorite mascot, The Coyote, as well as the talented Spurs Hype Squad.

Mr. Joe Barber will also be on location sculpting Spurs logos those who wish to share display their fandom through hair follicle manipulation. Text CUTS to 210-444-5050 to set your appointment.

