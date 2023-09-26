Victor Wembanyama draws comparisons to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

In a recent Bleacher Report article comparing 10 of today’s youngest and brightest stars to some past greats, our beloved Victor Wembanyama received some praise based on skills reminiscent to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“When looking for a Hall-of-Fame comp, Abdul-Jabbar most closely fits the bill with his similar size, massive wingspan and ability to control a game on both ends of the court. “Abdul-Jabbar stood 7’2″ and weighed in at 225 pounds, not far off from Wembanyama’s 7’4”, 209-pound frame. Unless he develops a sky hook (could you imagine??), Wembanyama’s offensive skill set is noticeably different from Abdul-Jabbar’s, of course. “… Imagine if someone Abdul-Jabbar’s size could handle the ball like a guard, attack off the dribble and shoot fadeaway threes at will. This is what Wembanyama could be now. “Defensively, Abdul-Jabbar led the NBA in blocked shots four times (and possibly more given that this stat wasn’t even recorded his first four years in the league), making 11 All-Defensive teams in the process. Wembanyama could have a similar impact on that end, as his 8-foot wingspan and overall mobility is going to wreak havoc on opponents from all over the court.”

There are some other great comparisons in the piece — Zion Williamson as a most athletic Charles Barkley and Ja Morant as a bigger version of Allen Iverson — definitely got my attention.

Who do you think Wemby most resembles? While I like the KAJ reference, Ralph Samson, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo all have skill sets that I think embody the French phenom.

