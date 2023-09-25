Spurs celebrate Antioch Sports Complex & Community Center renovation

Last Tuesday, Antioch Sports Complex & Community Center unveiled new renovations to their facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Spurs and Frost Bank supported with a $100,000 grant.

Spurs big man Zach Collins joined in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment and Frost volunteers and Antioch Center community members and athletes from McCauley Christian Academy played volleyball after a tour of facility.

Renovations at Antioch Center included air conditioning and vinyl flooring repairs and new audiovisual systems, shot clocks and cardio machines.

