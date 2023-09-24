Wemby gets more familiar with San Antonio with Manu as his guide

When Anthony Kiedis sang “Under The Bridge,” I don't think he was talking about Manu playing ping pong with Mamukelashvili, but then again, you never know.

Last month, The Pass at Market Square opened. It is located under I-35 between Dolorosa and Commerce streets and has swing chairs, ping pong tables, and a basketball court.

Some members of the San Antonio Spurs have been seen kicking out downtown in the brightly painted park.

Wembanyama was seen on Instagram hitting a long three.

Fans can revel that there has now been a competition between Manu and Mamu, although it was a ping pong match.

Charles Bassey also took part in the fun.

Who are you taking on in a ping pong match? pic.twitter.com/EJ1O61G1Ap — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 23, 2023

As Rene Guzman of the Express posted earlier this week, Manu Ginobili took Wembanyama on a tour of San Antonio. In addition to The Pass at Market Square, the visited Mission San Jose.

First Manu was riding the hop-on-hop-off bus and now he’s taking the Spurs to the Missions. Anyone else think there’s a barge trip down there San Antonio River with an Argentinian captain in the future?

