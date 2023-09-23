Spurs arena officially renamed Frost Bank Center

The sun has finally set on the AT&T Center for the last time. Per the Spurs Friday press release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced their naming rights agreement with Frost Bank (Frost) has been finalized and the arena is now officially the “Frost Bank Center.” Initially announced in August, the Spurs secured Frost as their new arena naming rights partner as an expansion of the 50-year of partnership between the two brands that began in 1973 when Tom C. Frost provided the financing necessary to move the franchise to San Antonio.

There is a lot of alterations to be made.

The Spurs will begin work this month to update arena signage within and outside the Frost Bank Center, including marquee signage, ticket towers, center court jumbotron and other marketing materials. The majority of these in-arena and outside signage changes will be made before the start of the season. The Frost Bank Center logo will be seen on the team’s core and City Edition courts, with the first reveal of the court taking place at the Silver & Black Open Scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 7. The name change is also reflected in digital assets, such as the arena’s social handles and web presence. The arena can be found at @frostbankcenter on Instagram, at @frostbankcenter on X, as Frost Bank Center on Facebook and the website can be found atFrostBankCenter.com.

When it was first announced, I noticed that the address of the Frost Bank Center was currently 1 AT&T Center Parkway and conjectured that a name change would be in order.

The AT&T Center Parkway is in the process of being renamed, with all street and highway signage anticipated to be updated in the coming months. Until this change, the arena can still be located on a map at 1 AT&T Center Parkway.

So there you have it, we can now all use the comments to count how many times I accidentally call it the AT&T Center.

Good thing I wasn’t with PTR when it transitioned from SBC Center.

