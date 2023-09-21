Spurs Small Group Trainings in October

Exclusive skill work through the Spurs Sports Academy-

The San Antonio Spurs are offering small group training sessions on Tuesday and Thursdays throughout October. Your 10-14 child can take his or her game to the next level.

What: Small Group Training with the Spurs!

When: Every Tuesday and Thursday in October

⏰ Time: 6 (ages 10-11) & 7PM (ages 12-14)

Where: George Gervin Youth Center

This exclusive training program is designed to help you build an elite skillset, elevate your game, and give you the edge going into the basketball season. Whether you’re looking to improve your shooting, ball-handling, finishing, or footwork, our experienced coaches will provide personalized instruction and drills tailored to your specific needs. With Small Group Training featuring 8-10 athletes per Spurs Camp Coach, spots are limited. Make sure to secure yours today!

Register HERE.

