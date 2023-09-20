How well do you know the Spurs?

We’re less than two weeks out from training camp, and the arrival of Victor Wembanyama will surely bring a whole new round of fans to the Spurs from all over the world. However, some of us have been around for much longer and stuck it out through the good and bad. As a result, I thought it would be fun to put together a Spurs trivia challenge that only diehard fans can pass. (Okay isn’t that hard, but it will be harder for the casuals.)

Here’s how it will work. The questions are below in a poll format, and the answers will be listed at the bottom of the article with some added context and historical facts. Unfortunately, there isn’t a “spoiler” font or a way I can black out this information until you click on it (like there is in the comments), so I will just have to trust that no one will peak before answering the questions or do any online research.

I hope this is fun for everyone, and feel free to share your results in the comments below!

Poll 1. Who was the fourth player Gregg Popovich sat along with the Big Three during "Restgate"? Kawhi Leonard

Danny Green

Patty Mills

Boris Diaw vote view results 32% Kawhi Leonard (137 votes)

43% Danny Green (184 votes)

5% Patty Mills (25 votes)

17% Boris Diaw (73 votes) 419 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2. Which of these first-round draft picks signed with the Spurs but never played a regular season game for them? Felipe Lopez

John Salmons

Leandro Barbosa

Livio Jean-Charles vote view results 6% Felipe Lopez (25 votes)

6% John Salmons (28 votes)

42% Leandro Barbosa (177 votes)

44% Livio Jean-Charles (184 votes) 414 votes total Vote Now

Poll 3. What was the first season the Spurs missed the NBA playoffs? 1972-73

1983-84

1986-87

1988-89 vote view results 15% 1972-73 (56 votes)

30% 1983-84 (108 votes)

31% 1986-87 (110 votes)

22% 1988-89 (79 votes) 353 votes total Vote Now

Poll 4. Who owns the franchise record for best three-point shooting percentage in an individual season? (minimum requirement: 100 attempts) Steve Smith

Matt Bonner

Bruce Bowen

Danny Green vote view results 13% Steve Smith (50 votes)

50% Matt Bonner (179 votes)

10% Bruce Bowen (38 votes)

25% Danny Green (91 votes) 358 votes total Vote Now

Poll 5. Which member of the 1999 championship team had NOT won a championship before? Will Perdue

Steve Kerr

Jerome Kersey

Mario Elie vote view results 11% Will Perdue (43 votes)

3% Steve Kerr (11 votes)

58% Jerome Kersey (211 votes)

26% Mario Elie (96 votes) 361 votes total Vote Now

Poll 6. Who is the one Western Conference team Tim Duncan never faced in the playoffs? Minnesota Timberwovlves

Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets

Utah Jazz vote view results 19% Minnesota Timberwovlves (67 votes)

48% Sacramento Kings (170 votes)

18% Houston Rockets (66 votes)

13% Utah Jazz (47 votes) 350 votes total Vote Now

Poll 7. What NBA franchise do the Spurs have the highest winning percentage against? Los Angeles Clippers

Washington Wizards

Orlando Magic

Brooklyn/New Jersey Nets vote view results 24% Los Angeles Clippers (83 votes)

42% Washington Wizards (141 votes)

17% Orlando Magic (58 votes)

15% Brooklyn/New Jersey Nets (51 votes) 333 votes total Vote Now

Poll 8. What team did the Spurs face the most in the playoffs of championship-winning seasons? Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers vote view results 38% Phoenix Suns (126 votes)

23% Dallas Mavericks (77 votes)

33% Los Angeles Lakers (110 votes)

4% Portland Trail Blazers (16 votes) 329 votes total Vote Now

Poll 9. Which former Spur owns the NBA record for highest regular season winning percentage? (Minimum requirement: 1000 games) Tim Duncan

Manu Ginobili

Tony Parker

Robert Horry vote view results 32% Tim Duncan (107 votes)

41% Manu Ginobili (135 votes)

10% Tony Parker (36 votes)

15% Robert Horry (51 votes) 329 votes total Vote Now

Poll 10. Who was the first player the Spurs drafted in the lottery? Johnny Dawkins

Alvin Robertson

David Robinson

Willie Anderson vote view results 18% Johnny Dawkins (58 votes)

36% Alvin Robertson (114 votes)

34% David Robinson (107 votes)

11% Willie Anderson (35 votes) 314 votes total Vote Now

Answers (No peaking!)