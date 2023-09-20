Check out this cool video of Mamukelashvili

While the FIBA World Cup Basketball was going on, NBA stars from all over the map were returning to their homes to don their countries colors and represent.

Spurs new fan favorite Sandro Mamukelashvili was in Georgia (the country, not the state) playing for the men’s basketball team. Georgia came in 16th overall in the competition and Mamu averaged 112.8 points per game (third best on the roster), 6.2 rebounds (second best on the squad), and had an efficiency rating of 11.8 (second best).

While he was abroad, he was caught on video visiting some kids and adding to the decorum.

Sandro Mamukelashvili representing the Spurs well overseas pic.twitter.com/OhS695Fgor — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) September 2, 2023

Mamu hooping with the kids and then building a hoop for the youth is priceless.

Enjoy and have a great hump day.

