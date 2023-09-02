Spurs Open Scrimmage is coming

It’s that time if year- see the San Antonio Spurs before the season starts.

Per the Spurs Organization’s press release:

On Oct. 7th at 5:00PM the AT&T Center will come alive with the return of the Spurs Silver & Black Open Scrimmage, presented by Ticketmaster. See your Spurs in action ahead of the 2023-24 season, enjoy specially priced $2 draft beers and $1 soft drinks, and stop by the Spurs Fan Shop for a 15% discount.* Notably, while still free, this year’s Spurs Open Scrimmage will be a ticketed event for the very first time due to anticipated demand. Enter for a chance to win tickets below to secure your seat at the scrimmage!

The deadline to enter is Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 11:59 PM.

Click HERE and enter to win.

