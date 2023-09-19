ESPN names two Spurs as Sophomores to Watch this season

As the calendar rounds the corner to the fall months and as the bright glow fades from the last Spurs-themed Hall of Fame weekend for a while and Wemby’s arrival, the annual ramp-up of NBA team and player projections commenced this week in earnest.
ESPN’s NBA Insiders rolled out their “NBA Sophomores to watch in 2023-24” and, while Jeremy Sochan was wholeheartedly expected by many of us, Jamal Collier identified the second-year swingman as his breakout candidate, noting specifically:
Sochan was listed among more heralded people like Charlotte’s Mark Williams, Pacers’ guard Benedict Mathurin, and Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe.
Additionally, tasked with singling out an ‘under-the-radar’ candidate expected to be a key contributor for his team, Andrew Lopez led off that discussion noting (about the team being in purgatory for some time):
Amidst a dismal finish to the ‘22-23 campaign, Branham asserted himself in the scorebook with three-level shooting efforts that portend a dark future for his defender and San Antonio’s opponents at the offensive end.
We are only 20 days out from the first official Spurs game action, Pounders! The season cannot arrive soon enough.
