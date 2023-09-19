ESPN names two Spurs as Sophomores to Watch this season

As the calendar rounds the corner to the fall months and as the bright glow fades from the last Spurs-themed Hall of Fame weekend for a while and Wemby’s arrival, the annual ramp-up of NBA team and player projections commenced this week in earnest.

ESPN’s NBA Insiders rolled out their “NBA Sophomores to watch in 2023-24” and, while Jeremy Sochan was wholeheartedly expected by many of us, Jamal Collier identified the second-year swingman as his breakout candidate, noting specifically:

Sochan shows promise for the San Antonio Spurs, especially with the added prospect of playing next to Wembanyama. As a rookie, Sochan averaged 11 points and five rebounds while providing versatile defense. With more eyes on San Antonio this year and more opportunity to shine next to Wembanyama, Sochan has a chance to elevate himself among this class with a strong sophomore season

Sochan was listed among more heralded people like Charlotte’s Mark Williams, Pacers’ guard Benedict Mathurin, and Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe.

Additionally, tasked with singling out an ‘under-the-radar’ candidate expected to be a key contributor for his team, Andrew Lopez led off that discussion noting (about the team being in purgatory for some time):

It feels like everyone on San Antonio’s roster but Wemby is going to be under-the-radar, but one of last year’s three first-round picks, Malaki Branham, could be poised for a jump. In his final 25 games last season, Branham averaged 13.7 points and dropped 20 or more seven times in that stretch. Branham will give the Spurs a nice scoring option on the bench as the team tries to figure out its best combination of players around Wembanyama

Amidst a dismal finish to the ‘22-23 campaign, Branham asserted himself in the scorebook with three-level shooting efforts that portend a dark future for his defender and San Antonio’s opponents at the offensive end.

We are only 20 days out from the first official Spurs game action, Pounders! The season cannot arrive soon enough.