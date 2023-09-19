Victor Wembanyama plans to play in the 2024 Olympics in Paris

In a surprise to no one, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has confirmed his commitment to play for Team France next summer at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. “I will of course be present at the Olympics. Performing well at the Olympics would be a great story, and there’s no other goal than gold,” he recently told the French press.

Wemby made his debut with the senior team last fall for the World Cup qualifiers but did not participate in World Cup itself this year after a whirlwind summer saw him lead his former club, Metropolitan 92, to the Pro A Finals, get drafted by the Spurs and play in the Las Vegas Summer League in barely a month’s time. Led by veterans Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum and former Spur Nando de Colo, France suffered a disappointing tournament, with the reigning Olympic silver medalists failing to qualify for the second round.

The only Spur who did participate in the World Cup was Sandro Mamukelashvili, who posted 12.8 points on 44.6% shooting in five games for Georgia. However, the number of Spurs in international play could rise next summer. Jeremy Sochan has already played for the Polish national team in the past, which won its prequalifying tournament in Europe and will have a chance next summer to compete for a qualifying spot in the Olympics. Sidy Cissoko also has international experience playing for France’s under-18 squad.

However, it might be harder to find a Spur on the US nation team. Even though Keldon Johnson won gold with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, and Devin Vassell could be a name to watch for at least a camp invite, rumors are swirling that the A Team is looking to get back together for one last shot at glory after most outside of Kevin Durant chose to sit out Tokyo. The return of the Dream Team would make it hard for any current Spurs to make the US roster, but you never know what will happen between now and then.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are set to begin in July 24 and last though August 11.,