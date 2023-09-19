George Gervin and the Spurs Ice Age

How I bypassed this installment of The Ring of the Rowel alludes me. How could I have missed The Iceman?

“Ice Age” highlights Spurs legend George Gervin. For people in my age range, we remember Gervin’s immense talent. But even I missed seeing him in person by a few years.

Gervin is a prominent member of San Antonio community, recognizable by all age groups. But that younger generation may not know Gervin put San Antonio on the basketball map.

His talent, ability, and style — it was his style — that really defined his legacy on the court.

It cannot be overstated how awesome he was and how his game seamlessly moved the Spurs from the ABA to the NBA.

Enjoy!

