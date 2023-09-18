Report: Spurs sign Seth Millner to final two-way spot

The San Antonio Spurs had one more move they could make to round out their roster heading into the preseason.

The NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement allows teams to sign three players to two-way roster spots. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Sotto, The Spurs signed their third today, agreeing to a two-way contract with Seth Millner.

Millner was a member of the Spurs summer league roster, where he averaged 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 21.2 minutes a game. Labeled as a shooting wing, the 6-foot-7 undrafted rookie from Toledo struggled in summer league, hitting just 27.3% of his shots from the field and 23.1% from three.

Millner was a special shooter in college. His senior year for the Rockets he averaged 16.1 points while shooting 49.6% from the field and 42% from three. San Antonio seems to be betting on his shooting ability being closer to his college numbers, rather than the relatively small summer league sample.

He joins Dominick Barlow and Sir’Jabari Rice as the Spurs two-way players in the 2023-24 NBA season. Two-way players are allowed to appear in 50 games with the big league team, and can play the rest of the season with the G League affiliated Austin Spurs.

With Millner’s signing, the Spurs total roster count is at 20. They will need to cut that down to 18 by removing two guaranteed contracts from their roster by the start of the regular season.