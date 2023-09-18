Spurs partner with UT Health San Antonio

Per the Spurs press release:

The San Antonio Spurs announced a multi-year partnership with UT Health San Antonio in a joint effort to pursue innovations in human performance and improve the health of the greater San Antonio community. With this agreement, the Spurs have named UT Health San Antonio as their official sports medicine partner with Guy Nicolette, MD as the new lead sports medicine physician.

With the design of a community health program at the forefront of this partnership, the Spurs are looking to raise the level of discourse around public health education throughout the city.

“We’re excited to advance this unique opportunity to partner and collaborate with a world-class organization like the San Antonio Spurs,” said William L. Henrich, MD, MACP, president of The University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, also called UT Health San Antonio. “This is a powerful partnership because of our shared mission and strong commitment to serve and positively impact our community. Our respective institutions are committed to unparalleled quality, expertise and excellent outcomes.”

Dr. Nicolette, associate clinical professor for UT San Antonio, will serve as the Spurs lead sports medicine physician at the new Victory capital Performance Center.

“UT Health San Antonio is pleased to be the official sports medicine partner of the San Antonio Spurs,” Nicolette said. “We’ve put together a winning team of specialists who are trained and ready to respond to the medical needs of each San Antonio Spurs player with high-quality care to help them succeed on and off the court.”

The Spurs, synonymous with community, are taking their commitment to the next level. Not just simply making appearances to support community services, the organization is looking at the bigger picture.

“SS&E and UT Health San Antonio are both deeply committed to improving the community and to the pursuit of knowledge to inform better health programming. This collaboration is the embodiment of those shared values,” said RC Buford, CEO of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “UT Health San Antonio is a proven leader and innovator. Through this multifaceted partnership, we share the privilege of empowering local and regional communities to make sustainable health progress, reduce health inequities and unlock the science behind human performance.”

Texas is known for its passion for sports, which starts at a young age cultivating a competitive nature and structure into young athletes. Pairing best health practices with the competition through awareness will ensure the health and betterment of all participants.

One of the first community initiatives resulting from this unique sports medicine partnership is a collaborative health education and preventative care program called “Know Your Numbers,” which will be launched in the coming months. Given that sports-related injuries make up nearly one-third of all childhood injuries, this program aims to promote health awareness among participants and encourages them to engage in healthy behaviors and lifestyle. This public education is tailored to the diverse needs of the region’s population, particularly those who are disproportionately impacted by certain health conditions and the injuries that cause time away from an active, healthy lifestyle and activities like organized sports.

