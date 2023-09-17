Spurs Give unveil newly renovated court at Garrison Park

Today, Spurs Give and Austin Parks Foundation unveil the renovations made at the James A. Garrison Park.

Per the Spurs press release:

Spurs Give and Austin Parks Foundation (APF) are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a basketball court renovation at James A. Garrison District Park on Sunday, Sept. 17. This marks the second project completed as part of “Play ATX.” To celebrate the renovated play space, Spurs player and former Texas Longhorn Sir’Jabari Rice and Austin Spurs head coach Will Voigt will help lead a basketball clinic with 50 youth athletes from nearby schools.

Spurs Give and APF have donated nearly half-a-million dollars launching the “Play ATX” program to renovate five parks throughout the Austin area.

“Play ATX honors and celebrates Spurs fans in Austin by creating safe accessible spaces to play and heal,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Thanks to help from our partners, this play space is one way of bringing collective impact to Austin where young people can grow as leaders and build their legacies on and off the court. We are committed to expanding our resources to provide further park renovations in the community.”

Joining the unveiling is the Central Texas Food Bank. They will recognize Hunger Action Month by providing fresh produce, protein and dairy items for 50 families.

“Austin Parks Foundation, alongside Austin Parks and Recreation, is grateful to continue this partnership with Spurs Give in amplifying the importance of community in our city’s parks,” said Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation. “We’ve already seen the positive impact that these court improvements have made in Dove Springs District Park and we are excited to see that impact extend to Garrison District Park.”

Spurs Give and their charitable contributions can be seen at their site, link HERE.

