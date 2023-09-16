Open call for a downtown Spurs mural

For years now, my daughter and I have sought out artwork dedicated to our beloved San Antonio Spurs. And nothing says fandom like donating the side of a building to the cause.

Most recently, they added a Wembanyama mural of him eating tacos (shortly after he declared his live for the cuisine).

So this most recent announcement caught my eye.

Centro San Antonio is launching Art Everywhere Project and are hosting an open call for a Spurs-themed mural to be placed in the heart for downtown San Antonio.

The goal is commission one artist, or team of artists, to highlight the 50-year relationship between the city of San Antonio and the Silver & Black.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg stated:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for a local artist to demonstrate individual skills, beautify downtown and support our Spurs — all at the same time. Downtown San Antonio already is a community treasure, and public art is making it even better.”

Centro will manage the production of the mural.

“We’re thrilled that Centro and the City of San Antonio have elected to celebrate the wonderful, deep relationship that exists between the Spurs, our fans and our community,” said Spurs CEO RC Buford. “We are thankful for the love and support we feel from our fans and embrace the opportunity to work hard every day to inspire and impact our community.”

The call opened up last Monday and information can be found PublicArtist.org

A panel of judges will select a winner and the 50’ x 15’ mural is set to be completed by December 1st on the side of the Houston Street Garage located at the corner of Houston and Losoya streets.

“The Spurs occupy a special place in all of our hearts…and as downtown is the heart of San Antonio, it just makes sense,” said Trish DeBerry, CEO of Centro San Antonio. “We feel this mural will bring joy to locals and visitors alike, just like downtown does.” Interested parties may go directly to the PublicArtist.org website to learn details of the open call; Centro’s website will also feature a link to PublicArtist.org. The honorarium for the mural will be $100,000 and deadline for entry is Friday, September 29, 2023, at 6:00 PM (CST). Artist selection will be announced Friday, October 13, 2023.

Please share this opportunity with your artistic friends and keep me in the loop so Elizabeth and I can make a trip down.

