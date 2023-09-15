“Saddles and Spurs” reveals how the SBC Center came into existence

In 1999, the San Antonio Spurs were on top of the world. The shortened lockout season opened the door for a former ABA team to win an NBA title.

After nine seasons in the Alamodome, the San Antonio Spurs leveraged their newfound status to request a new state-of-the-art facility more befitting of their sport and status. As the rodeo was simultaneously outgrowing the Joe & Harry Freeman Coliseum, a partnership formed to build an arena that could support the growing audiences of both.

Episode 37 of The Ring of The Rowel entitled “Saddles and Spurs,” sheds light on the campaign to build the SBC Center, a new home apropos to elevating and maintaining their championship team.

The SBC Center opened at the start of the 2002-2003 season and ended the season with the Spurs second title, sending cornerstone player David Robinson into retirement in the best fashion.

This was another of the 50th anniversary docuseries episodes that, somehow, I missed. It seems appropriate to share it now as this offseason, that very arena took on its third name — The Frost Bank Center.

