Join the San Antonio Spurs in Austin for the I-35 Series

As part of Spurs Sports & Entertainment’s vision to engage and celebrate the Spurs fan base from Austin to Mexico and all points in between, the Silver and Black will return to Austin for their annual I-35 Series, presented by Alienware and Netspend, for two home games at Moody Center. Tickets for the I-35 Series will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m.

Your San Antonio Spurs will host two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets on March 15th as well as the Brooklyn Nets on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th.

Fans can take advantage of the I-35 Series Premium Package, which includes tickets to both I-35 Series games in premium seating and an Austin member event taking place that week. For more information on presale access and the I-35 Series Premium Package, fans can text SPURSGAMES to (210) 444-5050.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. for those planning ahead.

