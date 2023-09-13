Keldon Johnson makes an appearance at 6th Annual Salvation Army Bowl

On Monday, the Salvation Army hosted their 6th Annual Celebrity Bowl.

The morning of the event, Brad from the Salvation Army shared with with KENS5:

“This year the program benefits our local veterans for our Salvation Army programs. It’s the sixth annual event. It’s a fun event. Main Event been a great host, they close down for the public. For the attendees it’s cool ‘cause you get the intimate time with the celebrities, you get to take pictures, mingle with them, eat food, bowl together. Each lane has at least one celebrity bowler on it. It’s a ton of fun.”

Some of those celebrities participating were Karen Parson (Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Christopher Knight (Brady Bunch), Nicholas Gonzalez, wrestling athletes Goldberg and Kevin Von Erich, as well as the head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas Hines Ward.

There were a few surprise guests who made the scene, namely Spurs stars Keldon Johnson and Jaren Jackson, Sr.

Another celebrity sharing her time that day was Carolina Teague, host of A League of Her Own podcast and ESPN contributor. She shared this tweet:

Cameron Davies, Hines Ward, Jaren Jackson Sr., @thefrankharris , Keldon Johnson,@Goldberg , and @thunderrosa22 take a group pic at the Salvation Army Bowling charity event in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/ew2O2Tojly — Carolina ‘CT’ Teague (@carolinateague_) September 12, 2023

In addition to the tweet, Teague, voted 2023’s Best Ring Announcer by the Texas Wrestling Review, shared that one standout moment was when Jaren Jackson Sr. took time out of the event to give people one-on-one attention. “He was very approachable.”

Teague, a past recipient of support through the Salvation Army, is passionate about giving back. Her participation in their annual fundraiser is a reflection of the support the charity offers women through their domestic violence programs.

“The Salvation Army means a lot to me because I know personally what it feels like to deal with hardship. I’m appreciative of services helping people in time of need giving them a safe haven,” says Teague.

He appreciation of the Spurs involvement stems from how down to earth and humble the players and the team are overall.

“The attendance was private but outside there were a lot of fans waiting for autographs from their favorite players.” Keldon Johnson, for one, did not disappoint.

The San Antonio Spurs consistently support the community, and Johnson is no exception. We all know Keldon as a consummate professional as well as a huge supporter of all things San Antonio. Between his annual Santa Keldon appearances, he fills the entire year making locals smile.

If you would like to support the Salvation Army of San Antonio, they can be reached HERE.

