Report: Spurs waive Cam Payne

The San Antonio Spurs entered September with 18 players signed to the NBA roster. Teams are allowed just 15 fully-guaranteed players on their roster. On Monday the Spurs made the first of the several necessary cuts to get the roster down to NBA standards.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Spurs are waiving Cam Payne.

The San Antonio Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cam Payne, sources tell ESPN. Payne recently arrived in trade from Suns and now gets a chance to join a contending team that can give him a bigger role. pic.twitter.com/cA13XSxp3j — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 11, 2023

Payne was traded to San Antonio by the Phoenix Suns alongside a 2025 New Orleans second rounder and $5.6 million in cash considerations, for a 2024 Spurs protected second round pick. This is another example of the Spurs taking on salary to build up draft assets as they continue to rebuild.

Payne never seemed overly enthused to be a part of the Silver and Black. In an August Instagram Live, Payne stated that he wished he was still in Phoenix. His social media behavior suggested he was not keen on playing for the Spurs. He will now have the opportunity to sign with a contender for the 2023-24 season. He averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and shot 36.8% from three last season.

The Spurs guard rotation is filled with young talent that will be fighting for playing time. Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Devonte’ Graham and Sir’Jabari Rice will all likely factor into the Spurs backcourt, which didn’t leave a lot of room for Payne.

The Spurs will need to cut two more players before the season starts to meet the NBA roster requirements. They can bring 21 players into training camp later this month.