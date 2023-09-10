Remembering when the Spurs got themselves into the Guinness Book of World Records

As summer rolls on, I have found there were a number of episodes of The Ring of the Rowel that either I have missed or did not post about at the time.

Episode 35, entitled “Back Home in the Dome” reflects on the Spurs return to the Alamodome last January 13th when the Spurs hosted the Golden State Warriors.

For those who do not know, the first ever Spurs game in the Alamodome on November 5, 1993 was also against the Golden State Warriors. That game ended in a 91-85 victory.

It also happened to be the debut of a new member of the Spurs named Dennis Rodman.

The Spurs made their home in the Alamodome from 1993-2002.

This last season as part of the 50th anniversary, the Spurs returned to the location of their fiesta-colored years in hopes of launching themselves into the Guinness Book of World Records.

On January 13, 2023, 68,323 fans cozied their way into the elder structure to celebrate.

This time the Warriors were loaded with some recent NBA Champions and a celebrated head coach who won of his five titles as a player in the Dome.

The basketball gods were not kind to the Silver & Black, but it did not dampen the mood of celebrating a half-decade and earning a nod in the history books.

Were you at either of these historic games? Or both?

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.