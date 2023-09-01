Gamers are already abusing Victor Wembanyama in NBA 2K24

First overall pick. International star. Video game sensation. Those are just a few things you can call Victor Wembanyama.

NBA 2K24 doesn’t release until next week, but content creators and professional gamers who saw the game early at 2K’s community day are already posting clips online. Wembanyama has been a popular discussion topic around this year’s game. Pounding the Rock did an exclusive interview with 2K’s Head of Lifestyle & Content Marketing, Ronnie 2K to talk about how he’ll play in the basketball sim.

Wemby is a 84 overall in 2K24, the highest rated rookie since the game incorporated legends into its rating system. Even the games developers were scared he may be too overpowered with his combination of size and skill. At that overall rating, he’s been a beast in clips released online.

Here you can see Wemby going from one side of the rim to the other and dunking over shot blocking center Walker Kessler with ease.

We also get a sneak peak at Kevin Harlan’s calls for an emphatic Wemby play. Given the San Antonio Spurs increase national TV schedule, there is a high likelihood we hear these in a game some time this year.

Kevin Harlan when Wemby gets a block in 2k24 pic.twitter.com/L37HInnOiX — Project Spurs (@projectspurs) August 31, 2023

Spurs fans are really going to like this next one. A player who got early access to the game posted a clip of Wembanyama knocking down a three against the Los Angeles Clippers, and then footage of him floating in for a layup over former Spur, Kawhi Leonard.

Victor Wembanyama gameplay in NBA 2K24.



(via @ShakeDown2012) pic.twitter.com/TsV7qaQ6MV — Colin AKA GhostPanda (@GhostPandaStorm) August 30, 2023

Fans have also displayed Wembanyama’s specific attributes in the game. Surprisingly his dunk ratings are lower than the position average, despite Wemby showing some fierce dunking ability in France. He has a high three-point rating for a big man at 72, and some good stats for post scoring and ball handling. His shot IQ is a whopping 90, and has 98 intangibles and a 99 (the highest a player can get in the game) in potential. His defensive stats are high, with 85 interior defense and 91 block.

Pictures from the game have also revealed some of the other Spurs ratings. They include:

Devin Vassell - 81 overall

Keldon Johnson - 80 overall

Jeremy Sochan - 78 overall

Tre Jones - 78 overall

Zach Collins - 78 overall

Malaki Branham - 76 overall

Reggie Bullock - 76 overall

Cameron Payne - 76 overall

Doug McDermott - 73 overall

Blake Wesley - 73 overall

2K24 also defaults the Spurs starting lineup to Wembanyama at the center spot, accompanied by Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Tre Jones. You’ll be able to customize that lineup, and dominate with Wembanyama when the NBA 2K24 hits shelves on September 8th.