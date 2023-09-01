George Gervin honored with statue

Yesterday’s Spurs Mt. Rushmore conversation sparked a lot of respect for George Gervin. Coincidentally enough, The Iceman was recently honored by Eastern Michigan University, his alma mater.

The university unveiled a statue of Gervin recognizing him as the greatest player in Eastern Michigan’s history.

Gervin, one of the more humble greats of his era, was touched.

“To look at myself now and see how far time has went by, and I have a statue now at a beautiful university that I can see, and the world can see... come on, man. There ain’t nothing like it. I’m thankful,” Gervin said.

The bronze statue depicting Gervin’s patented “finger roll” is located at the front of the basketball arena, which is also named in his honor.

As a member of the San Antonio Spurs, The Iceman won scoring titles and made multiple All-Star squads. He’s stayed on making The Alamo City his home.

Still an active member of the San Antonio community, Gervin has opened schools for underprivileged youth throughout the city.

