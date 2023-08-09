Rock at La Cantera more than just a Spurs training facility

The San Antonio Spurs are about the open the doors on their new training facility.

The 130,000 square foot Victory Capital performance Center is the anchor of the area.

We got an up close look today at the progress at the Rock at La Cantera, the @spurs new facility and campus!



The team moves in before training camp and it opens to the public when the season starts just in time for Victor Wembanyama’s (@wemby) arrival. @VCMtweets @FrostBank pic.twitter.com/mWHD8mpJpJ — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) August 3, 2023

The space also bolds one-and-a-half acres for community events plaza with a restaurant, LED screen for Spurs game viewing. The area for engaging and impacting local families, encouraging gatherings for non-Spurs uses such as farmer’s markets, outdoor movie viewing, and arts events.

The Spurs should be moving into the training facility in six weeks in time for the start of the new season.

