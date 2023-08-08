Happy birthday to Cameron Payne

Welcome to San Antonio, Cam Payne.

In one of the most exciting trade acquisitions of the summer, 2015 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, a 2025 second-round pick and cash considerations made their way from Phoenix to San Antonio for a protected 2024 second-round pick.

Payne is an energetic bench guy who had a slow start in the NBA. Injuries impeded his consistency and as a result, Cam spent a lot of time in and out of G-League assignments.

Time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bears, and Cleveland Cavaliers led his to a NBA title run with the Phoenix Suns in 2021.

Payne was one of those whose time in the NBA bubble helped their career. His showing has kept him in Phoenix for three seasons, his longest stint in his career.

There are still moves to make for the Spurs, so longevity is the watchword. Cam Payne is looking to take a big stride this season and show the NBA what he’s got to offer.

For now, he’s a San Antonio Spur, and I for one, couldn't;t be more excited.

Here’s a little tweet fellow Pounder Bruno Passos posted that made me chuckle.

with him and Champagnie, Spurs now have the two most common ways you'll hear champagne pronounced in Fredericksburg https://t.co/C5biAAlKYU — Bruno Passos (@bouncepassos) July 16, 2023

Happy birthday, Cam. May it be the first of many.

