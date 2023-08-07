Determining the Spurs’ best lineup

The San Antonio Spurs roster is not yet set in stone. They’re still three players over the roster limit and have a glut of wings that all have a viable shot at playing time. The roster questions extend way beyond that. While this team is similar in many ways to last year’s team, Victor Wembanyama and a more ... (ahem) ambitious mindset should transform the way the team looks and behaves.

The lineup combinations will significantly change as Wembanyama is a unique basketball player who calls for a unique fit. San Antonio has six starting caliber players in Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins and Tre Jones. In a league that is rapidly becoming focused on the three-point shot, can the Spurs put together a strong offensive lineup with a group of players that aren’t known to be knock-down shooters?

J.R. Wilco and I break down how other NBA offenses like the Knicks and Heat can operate efficiently, despite starting multiple below-average three-point shooters. We discuss what combination of players can create the best offensive lineups despite their lack of shooting, and what other fun lineups we would like to see this season.

We then dive into the upcoming hall of fame ceremony for Becky Hammon, the Frost Bank Center and all of its fun naming conventions, as well as Tim Duncan’s wakeboarding hobby. Check out all this and more on the latest episode of the Four Down Podcast.