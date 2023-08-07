Spurs teammates make appearance at Back To School Bash

This weekend, the Spurs Organization held the second annual Back to School Bash at the AT&T Center.

“Access to proper resources for families is pivotal to fostering meaningful learning and teaching spaces,” said Dr. Kara Allen, chief impact officer for SS&E.

The Spurs along with several local organizations, businesses, nonprofits and government agencies to offered a range of resources and services, including

Free school supplies for K-12 grade levels

Vaccines

Vision checks

Dental screenings

Haircut by appointment through the registration

Information booths for school enrollment, extracurricular activities and mental health support

Last year’s Back to School Bash benefitted 5,000 people in attendance, a press release said.

“We are honored to unite our community and partners in this way and to extend support to local students, caregivers and teachers who we hope will soon embark on the start of the new school year both confident and prepared to grow together,” Allen said.

Spurs players Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, Julian Champagnie, and Charles Bassey made the day extra special for the young Spurs fans.

