Happy birthday to Spurs legend David Robinson

In my humble opinion, David IS the Spurs. From the moment the Spurs drafted him, excitement pumped through San Antonio. It took two years for him to complete his commitment to the United States Navy, but he then turned around and fulfilled his commitment to the Spurs. Not only did he make good on his drafting position, he stayed in San Antonio his entire professional basketball career...and then beyond.

Tim Duncan is the GOAT, Manu Ginobili is the heart and soul, and Tony Parker is the spark.

But David Robinson is The Admiral. He is the one who brought the culture and paved the way for Timmy, Manu, and Tony to thrive.

One of the least popular NBA Finals of all time was the 2003 title between two former ABA teams. But for Spurs fans, this one is historic because it is the only Finals that involved all four of the Spurs Mt. Rushmore players.

The greatness of David Robinson resonates through San Antonio. From shaping the Spurs Culture to implementing an educational curriculum throughout the Alamo City, Robinson has remained the honorable, dedicated man who signed on back in 1987.

Robinson is a two-time NBA Champion, hoisting the Larry O’Brien at the culmination of his final NBA game.

A few accolades:

1990 NBA Rookie of the Year

1991 NBA rebounding leader

1992 NBA blocks leader

February 17, 1994- fourth player to tally a quadruple-double

1994 NBA scoring champion (sorry Shaq)

1995 NBA MVP

2001 NBA Sportman Award

Top 50 in all-time scoring (20,790 points)

NBA 50th anniversary team

NBA 75th anniversary team

This a truncated list. To list everything that The Admiral has been honored for both on and off the court is a much larger list. He is a human highlight reel.

A few years ago, my family and I were sitting in a San Antonio restaurant. David Robinson and his guest were seated next to us. I was giddy, to say the least. I took pride as he spoke highly of his adopted city and his philanthropic endeavors as he continued to stimulate the community’s education and economy on multiple levels.

And he is a mainstay at most games, sitting in the second row just across from the Spurs bench.

Happy birthday, Mr. Robinson. And my apologies on not posting on time.

