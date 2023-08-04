The Ring of the Rowel “Reflecting on 50” seasons of Spurs basketball

The Spurs docuseries The Ring of the Rowel has released the 49th episode entitled “Reflecting on 50,” a retorspective on the half-century of San Antonio Spurs basketball.

Starting with their time in the ABA making the move down I-35 to The Alamo City from Dallas through five championships to the 2023 season, the Spurs have made their home in San Antonio and San Antonio has embraced the Spurs.

This episode has deep, gripping interviews with James Silas, George Gervin, Johnny Moore, John Lucas II, Avery Johnson, David Robinson, Gregg Popovich, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, and Tim Duncan among others.

The Spurs legacy has been described as “winning the right way” by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, “bigger than (any one player)” by Johnny Moore, and “the gold standard” by Brett Brown.

Much of what is said may come as no surprise to longtime fans, but it bears repeating for the posterity of chronicling what the franchise means to community, diversity, military, a service.

“The town is pretty spread out but it’s still a small town attitude,” states Pop, reflecting a belief to those who have moved here from various corners of the world as well as those of us born and raised within the city limits.

Although this episode seems to put a lid on all five decades, numerical wisdom would lead one to believe there is a 50th and final episode in the making.

