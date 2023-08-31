The state of the Spurs Mt. Rushmore

I am sure most Pounders have seen this image before:

The Spurs greats- David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker enshrined on the side of a mountain. Or in our case, etched into the wall of Natural Bridge Caverns.

Assuming Victor Wembanyama becomes the player that almost everybody predicts he will be (and judging from his most repeated comparison LeBron James, it’s a safe bet), who would Victor knock off the cliff?

Only four can stand. Let’s have a nice debate about who becomes The Fifth Beatle when the dust settles on the career of 2023 #1 NBA Draft Pick.

