San Antonio Spurs announce 2023 preseason schedule

We are all jonesing for some basketball at this point. September is around the corner, which means training camp is a mere month away. Shortly after that, we will finally get to see the Silver and Black take the court for the first time since April in preseason action.

The San Antonio Spurs announced their preseason schedule today via a press release. They will play the Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets (x2) and Golden State Warriors in their five preseason matchups scheduled for October 9-20. Three of the five games will be broadcasted on national TV, with the Heat game playing on TNT, and the Thunder and Warriors games airing on NBA TV.

Many will have October 9th circled on their calendars for the first potential matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. The rivalry between these two slim giants dates back to their competition in FIBA youth events, and will be a matchup to watch as they develop. Holmgren is coming off of a foot injury that sidelined him last season, making him eligible for rookie of the year honors this season.

The only games not nationally televised will be against the Spurs in-state rivals, the Houston Rockets. Houston has revamped their roster with the additions of Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet, alongside their star rookie Amen Thompson. Both of those contests will be played in San Antonio.

The Spurs have 18 players on their roster, but must cut that number down to 15 before the start of the NBA regular season. These games may prove as a time for players to prove they deserve a spot on the team before cuts are made. Who rises to the occasion will be a key storyline to follow through training camp and into the preseason.