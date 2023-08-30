Spurs Reacts Survey: Reactions to the Spurs schedule and offseason acquisitions

The NBA schedule is out and San Antonio Spurs fans have a great look at who the team will match up with next season. With more nationally televised games, the team should have some attention on it throughout the season in some major matchups. Of course the number one overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, has a lot to do with that. Still the question remains of just how this team will look around him.

Wemby wasn’t San Antonio’s only offseason acquisition. The Spurs picked up another promising athletic prospect named Sidy Cissoko, as well as three veteran role players in Cedi Osman, Reggie Bullock and Cameron Payne. It wasn’t the major splash that some fans were looking for. They made small moves, acquiring draft capital and kept the team’s financial flexibility to improve down the line.

Will that strategy lead to more wins in the new year? There are plenty of tough stretches throughout the Spurs schedule that could hinder them from play-in contention in the 2023-24 season. We want to hear your thoughts. Will the Spurs be better than they were last year? Did they have a good enough offseason? Share your answers and explanations in the comments!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in San Antonio Spurs fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/FS0SJC/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.