The saga of the sustainable materials being used for the Victory Capital Performance Center

In a tweet from the San Antonio Spurs yesterday, another video highlighting attributes of the Victory Capital Performance Center shed light on some of the nuances of the Spurs court.

The new practice courts will create an intimate training experiences for our team! With materials in mind, we chose timber to ensure our sustainability for years to come



Get some insight into how sustainability & team coaching practices influenced the design of our new… pic.twitter.com/RRrgrtN4Iz — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 29, 2023

“We just turned the light on yesterday, it’s really exciting because it feels like a real gym now...we are the largest mass timber construction building in Texas...we are the first and only that have in the major sports in the United States...when we talk about sustainability, we want to lead in all areas, not just one area...we have roughly about an acre of solar panels that are going in.”

The materials and design being at the forefront of environment and setting the standard made the plans exactly what they are, but Pop being the Spurs head coach gave the designers the direction for utilizing the facility for the Spurs team.

“...we started out with the template that we have in our current facility...you’ll feel a real intimate environment for teaching and coaching. The acoustics are there so one coach can actually talk to everybody in the gym at one time. But that intimacy of the coaching environment because really important for us....the starting point of this whole design is literally the center of the courts...because when coach Pop is coaching on the day to day, he likes to stand in the middle...being able to pivot.”

In my humble opinion, this place is going to be an incredible addition to San Antonio’s art and architecture. Hopefully, they will continue to post videos of it’s development and attributes.

