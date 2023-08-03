The AT&T Center is now officially the Frost Bank Center

It took an extra year, but the home of the San Antonio Spurs officially as a new name. Previously the AT&T Center (and before that, the SBC Center before Southwestern Bell was acquired by AT&T), the 21-year-old arena on the city’s East side is now the Frost Bank Center.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Frost Bank has long been one of the Spurs’ biggest sponsors and were their first jersey patch sponsor. It was always high on the list of candidates, and it will be fun basking in the irony of anything in winter-adverse San Antonio having the word “frost” in it. (In fact, Frost Bank Center almost sounds like an ice skating rink.)

Once the city approves the changes, changes to structures bearing the previous name — such as AT&T Center Parkway, highway signs, the building itself and everything inside, etc — will be changed in time for the new season.

Here is more from the Spurs’ official press release: